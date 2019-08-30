Patience wears thin as frustrated drivers endure long lines at gas pumps

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - There were plenty of honking horns from frustrated drivers Friday morning as long lines formed at gas stations ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The lines were growing outside the RaceTrac on Pembroke Road in Pembroke Park early Friday.

Alfonso Chavez was one of the lucky ones. He didn't have to wait too long before filling up several red gas canisters.

"Well, it's for my generator," Chavez told Local 10 News, interrupted by the sound of honking horns.

Alfonso Chavez fills several canisters with gas as long lines form at a RaceTrac gas station ahead of Hurricane Dorian, Aug. 30, 2019, in Pembroke Park, Florida.

Mackly Louis ignored the clutter around him. He was focused on getting gas.

"Probably, but I'm really not paying attention to it," Louis said when asked if he thought tempers were flaring. "I just want to pump the gas and get to work."

Lines formed for gas at the RaceTrac about 4 a.m.

The early risers seemed to be in a better mood than those forced to wait in line.

Roberta Jones said she's been struggling to get gas in Fort Lauderdale. Then she saw Local 10 News reporter Jenise Fernandez's live reports from the RaceTrac.

"It has been heck trying to get gas since yesterday after work," Jones said. "And this morning I just happened to be up and I saw the broadcast and I drove a few main streets and everybody was bagged, and I was so glad that you were here."

Gov. Ron DeSantis reassured Floridians that there is plenty of fuel available.

"There's a lot of fuel in Florida," DeSantis said Thursday. "It's just when a gas station runs out, the trucks have to bring it in from the port."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.