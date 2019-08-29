Prestige Imports moves hundreds of luxury vehicles indoors ahead of Dorian

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - With Hurricane Dorian moving closer and closer to the Sunshine State, residents are preparing and so are business owners.

Take Prestige Imports in North Miami, for example.

Their products, like a Pegani, are valued at upward of $5 million. While the storm is still hundreds of miles away, employees say they are not taking any chances.

From Porsches to Lamborghinis to vintage Mercedes-Benzs and Ferraris, at Prestige Imports, they sell some of the most luxurious vehicles in the world, or as CEO and owner Brett David calls them: Art. Art they just can't afford to be damaged.

"For us, it is too much of a risk to say the storm is going more north, or the storm is going more south. We always want to protect ourselves. So for us this is Cat 5 and it is coming straight toward North Miami Beach," David said.

The company has more than 400 vehicles on all three lots. So why are they bringing them all inside?Well, each Pegani they have is valued at upward of $5 million.

"We have to bring everything into our showroom. It is a difficult task. A little bit of a jigsaw puzzle," David said.

And their products aren't just for the road.

David also showed Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos an amphibious aircraft valued at more than $300,000. It can be used on land or in the air or sea.

Everything will be stored indoors with the help of neighboring businesses and partners across South Florida.

