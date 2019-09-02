Report: 8-year-old boy first fatality from Hurricane Dorian

ABACO ISLAND - The death of an 8-year-old boy in the Bahamas is being reported by local news outlets in the Bahamas as the first fatality from Hurricane Dorian.

Local news outlets Eyewitness News and Bahamas Press first reported on the drowning of the boy, whose grandmother told Eyewitness News in the Bahamas that her grandson died on Abaco Island.

Ingrid McIntosh said her daughter -- the boy's mother -- discovered the child's body. They believe he drowned in the rising waters.

"All I can say is that my daughter called from Abaco and said that her son -- my grandson -- is dead. That's it. I don't know what really happened. I think she said he drowned," McIntosh said.

Bahamian authorities have not yet confirmed the death.

"

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.