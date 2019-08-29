Rolling Stones concert at Hard Rock Stadium moved to Friday

MIAMI - Hurricane Dorian is forcing the legendary Rolling Stones to start things up a day earlier than they were originally scheduled to play at Hard Rock Stadium.

Due to the storm, the band will now play Friday night in South Florida instead of Saturday. Tickets for the original show will be honored on the new date.

This is the second time this particular Rolling Stones show has been changed. The band was scheduled to play April 20, but were forced to cancel because of lead singer Mick Jagger's heart surgery.

Hurricane Dorian is tracking towards Florida and is expected to strike somewhere along the Southeast U.S. on Monday.

