Tropical disturbance brewing in Caribbean could affect Gulf Coast

MIAMI - Caribbean disturbance 91L is a potential threat to the northern Gulf Coast next week. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Leslie is slowly sliding toward Europe.

A trackable center of rotation has developed in the Caribbean just north of the Honduras coastline and a few hundred miles south-southeast of Cancun, Mexico. The National Hurricane Center has designated it as Invest #91L. The center is running some computer models on it. It's a weak disturbance accompanied by a lot of tropical moisture.

As the center of the disturbance moves in the general direction of Cancun over the weekend, the upper-level winds will be hostile to any significant strengthening, but it could still get organized enough to be designated a tropical depression or a low-end tropical storm. If or when it gets a name, it will be Michael.

Early in the week, a sharp dip in the jet stream is forecast to dive south over Texas. This should push the disturbance north, toward the northern Gulf Coast. It currently appears the system would start to affect the coastline late Tuesday or Wednesday, most likely between Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle.

It's important to remember that forecasts for poorly developed or just-developing systems are always suspect, so it's impossible to say exactly where it will come ashore or how strong it will be. The models present somewhat different scenarios with each run. Model accuracy should improve dramatically when the system gains some organization.

The models are also forecasting a pocket of upper-level winds favorable enough for the Disturbance to intensify -- at least to some degree. It's a small pocket, with hostile winds around it, but it appears to be big enough for the system to significantly intensify before it reaches the northern Gulf. Stay tuned.

No direct effect on South Florida is expected. The same atmospheric pattern that is expected to push the disturbance north, however, will also pull significant tropical moisture over the entire peninsula, potentially enough to cause flooding. The exact path of the moisture feed will be dependent on the track of the disturbance, which is, of course, still uncertain. But a track toward the northern Gulf Coast often puts the moisture over South Florida. It looks like a wet week ahead.

Tropical Storm Leslie is still strolling through the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It's heading in the direction of Europe, but it's uncertain if it will ever get there. Some models keep it looping around for the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.