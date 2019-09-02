South Florida community begins collecting relief supplies for Bahamas

MIAMI - The South Florida community is beginning to collect relief supplies for the people of the Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian continues to cause catastrophic damage on the islands.

The city of Miami has stepped up to collect supplies to send to the Bahamas at all city of Miami fire stations.

Hurricane Dorian pummeled the Abaco Islands Sunday with intense wind and heavy rain, leaving a trail of destruction in its path, including roofs being ripped off houses.

"Everyone's houses are flattened down," Breionna Russell, whose family lives in the Bahamas, said.

Many homes were also flooded.

Dramatic video shows a family trapped with a small child while water surrounds their apartment complex.

"Me and my baby. Everyone that's staying in my apartment building. We stuck right here. Please pray for us," the mother said.

Local 10 News reporter Jenise Fernandez rode out the storm in the Bahamas, documenting everything she saw from flooded buildings to hearing people screaming for help.

Dorian was the strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwestern part of the Bahamas.

The prime minister got emotional as he described the damage.

"This is probably the most sad and worst day of my life to address the Bahamian people," Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said. "And I just want to say that as a physician, I've been trained to withstand many things but never anything like this."

The city of Miami is also collecting donations at the Greater St. Paul AME Church on Thomas Avenue and at Christ Episcopal Church on Hibiscus Street, which are both in the Coconut Grove neighborhood.

