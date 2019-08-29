South Florida schools, universities announce plans ahead of Dorian

MIAMI - South Florida school officials say they are keeping an eye on Hurricane Dorian, but have yet to make any major changes to schedules.

Broward County Public Schools say they will operate normal schedules on Thursday and Friday.

However, all student activities, including games, practices and clubs are canceled Saturday through Monday. BCPS professional development activities are also canceled Saturday through Monday.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he has spoken with emergency officials and there will be no impact to the regular school day or afterschool care programs on Friday. All other activities, such as games and practices, after 6 p.m. Friday are canceled.

Parents are advised to watch news reports or check school websites for the latest information ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The University of Miami, meanwhile, announced that classes at the Coral Gables, marine and medical campuses will be canceled beginning at noon Friday and continuing through Tuesday. Classes are expected to resume as normal on Wednesday.

All UM events scheduled over Labor Day weekend on the Coral Gables and marine campuses have also been canceled.

Florida Atlantic University has canceled all classes beginning at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

FAU campuses will remain open for the remainder of Friday but will be closed Saturday through Monday. A decision on whether classes will resume as normal Tuesday will be made at a later date.

All FAU campus events are canceled beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

