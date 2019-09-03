Sunrise woman from Abaco Islands waits to hear from Bahamian parents who rode storm out

SUNRISE, Fla. - Cassie Eugene is trying to concentrate while at work at the Bahamian Reef seafood restaurant in Sunrise.

It's not easy, as she is waiting to hear from her parents, who live in the Bahamas.

"I have not [heard from them yet]," Eugene said. "A family friend called and said everyone is alive, thank God."

She hasn't heard from either of her parents since Sunday, when Hurricane Dorian was slamming parts of the Bahamas with catastrophic winds and pounding rain.

"I can't describe [what it feels like]," she said. "It's nerve-wracking. I'm still in shock."

Eugene grew up in the Abaco Islands, though the images starting to come from the devastated area are hard to recognize.

"We called them before the storm and told them they should leave, and they went to a church," she said. "That church tumbled down on them so they had to go to a government shelter."

As she awaits word from her parents, Eugene says she is aware of people she knows who did not survive the storm.

"I saw two pictures of people saying 'RIP' on Facebook [for people] I know," Eugene said.



