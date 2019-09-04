Suspended tolls across Florida to be reinstated over 3-day period

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Over the weekend, tolls were suspended on several Florida roadways as the threat of Hurricane Dorian loomed.

With the powerful storm finally moving past Florida's east coast, tolls will begin to be reinstated.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that over a three-day period, collections on tolls would resume.

On Thursday at 12:01 a.m., tolls will be collected on the following highways:

Homestead Extention of Florida's Turnpike (SR 821)

I-95 Express Lanes

I-595 Express Lanes

I-75 Express Lanes

Alligator Alley

Moving further north, tolls will be reinstated on Friday at 12:01 a.m. on several roads:

The Turnpike Mainline (SR 91)

Beachline Expressway (SR 528)

Sawgrass Expressway (SR 869)

SR 417

SR 429

SR 408

SR 414

SR 451

SR 453

SR 538

SR 551

Finally, on Saturday at 12:01 a.m., FDOT plans to resume toll collection on these roads:

First Coast Expressway (SR 23)

I-295 Express Lanes

For updated traffic and toll information, visit FL511.com.

