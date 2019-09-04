Hurricane

Suspended tolls across Florida to be reinstated over 3-day period

FDOT reinstating Florida tolls after suspending them due to Hurricane Dorian

By David Dwork - Digital Editor
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Over the weekend, tolls were suspended on several Florida roadways as the threat of Hurricane Dorian loomed. 

With the powerful storm finally moving past Florida's east coast, tolls will begin to be reinstated.

More Dorian Headlines

The Florida Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that over a three-day period, collections on tolls would resume.

On Thursday at 12:01 a.m., tolls will be collected on the following highways:

  • Homestead Extention of Florida's Turnpike (SR 821)
  • I-95 Express Lanes
  • I-595 Express Lanes
  • I-75 Express Lanes 
  • Alligator Alley

Moving further north, tolls will be reinstated on Friday at 12:01 a.m. on several roads: 

  • The Turnpike Mainline (SR 91)
  • Beachline Expressway (SR 528)
  • Sawgrass Expressway (SR 869)
  • SR 417
  • SR 429
  • SR 408
  • SR 414
  • SR 451
  • SR 453
  • SR 538
  • SR 551

Finally, on Saturday at 12:01 a.m., FDOT plans to resume toll collection on these roads: 

  • First Coast Expressway (SR 23)
  • I-295 Express Lanes 

For updated traffic and toll information, visit FL511.com

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.