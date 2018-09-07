Tropical Depression Nine Forms Over the Eastern Atlantic, No Immediate Threat to Land

Discussion

At 500 p.m. AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Nine was located near latitude 13.6 north, longitude 34.9 west. The depression is stationary and little motion is expected through tonight. A westward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected this weekend and early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected during the next 24 hours, but gradual strengthening is forecast late this weekend and early next week.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).