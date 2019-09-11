Thousands of Bahamians remain in shelters due to their homes being destroyed by Hurricane Dorian

NASSAU, Bahamas - Left homeless following Hurricane Dorian, tens of thousands of Bahamians are staying in shelters in Nassau.

About 17% of Bahamian people were left homeless after the storm.

More than 1,000 buildings were destroyed in Marsh Harbour, one of the hardest hit areas of the Bahamas.

It's now been more than a week since Hurricane Dorian slowly made its way over the island chain, and people are still going through wreckage.

Volunteer workers are helping at distribution sites so that evacuees can get what they need.

Each facility is being stocked with clothes, food, shoes, baby supplies and other essential relief items.

Officials in the Bahamas are hoping that aid and unity will help the thousands who have been left without a home.

"We are a compassionate and generous people," said Cornelius A. Smith, governor-general of the Bahamas. "And I now call on each and every one of us to summon the best of ourselves to meet the awesome challenges that face us in rebuilding our lives."



