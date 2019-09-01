Tolls suspended on some Florida highways ahead of Hurricane Dorian's impact

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Sunday that tolls have been suspended on several Florida highways.

This comes as the state braces for the impact of Hurricane Dorian, now a catastrophic Category 5 storm with winds reaching 185 mph.

The governor stated the change during a news conference discussing preparations for Dorian.

The highways that will suspend tolls are:

Florida's Turnpike

Sawgrass Expressway (Florida 869)

Alligator Alley (mile marker 25 and mile marker 100)

Beachline Expressway (Florida 528)

East and West Beltway, 417 and 429 (Interstate 295)

Hurricane Dorian is one of the strongest Atlantic storms on record. Winds from Dorian are expected to begin impacting South Florida on Monday morning.

