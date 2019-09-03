Tri-Rail services to resume Wednesday with normal weekday schedule

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - South Florida is beginning to resume business as usual following the threat of Hurricane Dorian.

The South Florida Regional Transportation Authority announced Tuesday that Tri-Rail service would resume Wednesday for regular weekday service beginning at 4 a.m.

Tracks are expected to be completely restored and tested sometime Tuesday evening.

"I am very grateful to our staff and crews who have worked diligently to ensure our system could return back to service as quickly as possible," said Steven L. Abrams, SFRTA executive director. "We are going to be running some test trains tonight so we can start service promptly at 4 a.m. [with] full service, tomorrow morning on Wednesday."

Passengers in need of additional information can call 1-800-TRI-RAIL (874-7245), visit www.tri-rail.com or check on Tri-Rail's official Facebook and Twitter pages.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.