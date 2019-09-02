Tropical storm-force wind gusts reported at Juno Beach Pier

JUNO BEACH, Fla. - A tropical storm-force wind gust of 47 mph was reported Monday morning at the Juno Beach Pier, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The gusty weather comes as a hurricane watch is now in effect for the county and a hurricane warning is in effect for Jupiter Inlet to the Volusia/Brevard County Line.

Local 10 News reporter Alex Finnie was in Juno Beach Monday morning as people were lingering around on the beach, looking at the high waves.

But officials warn people to stay away from the beaches as this is just the beginning of the bad weather Dorian is expected to bring to Florida.

Some parts of Palm Beach County have already been evacuated, and more than a dozen shelters are now open in the county.

Local 10 News reporter Christina Boomer Vazquez was on Atlantic Boulevard in Delray Beach Monday morning near the barrier island that has been evacuated.

Police were stationed at a checkpoint, checking IDs and making sure only residents were allowed in.

Most of the people who were turned away were service workers, such as housekeepers and restaurant workers.

"I'm going to work, and I'll see what happens at the end of the day," one resident said.

"Well, I'm feeling like I don't really need to get out of dodge yet," another man said. "I was actually coming down to the ocean to see how big the waves are, but I'm going to be smart about it. I understand the power of a storm, having been in Cape May and other places where there's been bad storms from as many as 50 years ago. I know what a storm like this can do, so we're going to be smart and if we have to get out of town we will."

All flights were canceled Monday at Palm Beach International Airport. The airport is expected to remain closed until the storm passes.

"

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.