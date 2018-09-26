Tropical Storm Kirk makes comeback, but for how long?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Tropical Storm Kirk has made a comeback. As expected, the system regained tropical storm strength in the generally favorable atmospheric conditions just east of the eastern Caribbean islands.

Kirk has top winds estimated at 45 mph Wednesday morning. It is moving generally to the west at about 18 mph. It's about 500 miles east of the islands.

The upper-level winds are extremely hostile ahead, however, and Kirk is expected weaken and eventually die in the Caribbean Sea.

The affected islands will likely experience tropical storm conditions Thursday, including very gusty winds and heavy rain.

The system the National Hurricane Center designated Invest 98L is bringing a bit of rain and high surf to the Carolinas and eastern Virginia. Fortunately, the system did not organize, so the worst weather has stayed on the right side -- out to sea. The effects will be minimal and the system will move away from the East Coast on Thursday.

The complex area of low pressure that includes what's left of Subtropical Storm Leslie is organizing in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It is currently a non-tropical system, but as it sits over the relatively warm water, it is expected to transition back to subtropical and get a name. Its winds may eventually reach hurricane force, but it is not expected to threaten land.

Elsewhere, no threatening tropical activity is expected through at least the weekend.

