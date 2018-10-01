Tropical Storm Leslie slowly organizing in middle of Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Leslie is slowly organizing as it meanders well east of Bermuda in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. The storm is forecast to reach hurricane strength as it loops around in the same patch of ocean well away from land. Eventually, Leslie will move away in the direction of Europe.

Leslie's large circulation will continue to generate dangerous surf and rip currents on the U.S. East Coast and especially the north-facing sides of the Caribbean islands.

A drop in humidity will be noticeable in South Florida this week, as relatively dry air is pulled down on the west side of Leslie. This won't be like a regular fall front. The air will be blowing off the ocean, but the somewhat drier breeze will be nice.

No other systems are expected to develop in the tropics this week. As we move into October, we will keep an eye on the western Caribbean. It appears that the upper-air pattern may become conducive, generally speaking, for tropical development.

Tropical Storm Rosa in the Pacific is weakening rapidly as it heads for Baja California. It will bring a flooding threat to Arizona and the parts of the surrounding states Monday and Tuesday.

Hurricane Survival Guide

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.