Visitors asked to leave the Florida Keys if they are able

KEY WEST, Fla. - Officials in the Florida Keys are asking visitors to leave the island chain ahead of Hurricane Dorian's possible arrival.

While there is no mandatory evacuation in place, there are concerns over potential interruptions of service regarding fuel and supplies.

Only visitors that have the means to leave are being asked to do so.

Should Dorian come close to the Keys, flooding would be a concern in low-lying areas in the Upper Keys, including the 18-mile stretch of U.S. 1.

Visitors who are unable to leave are urged to discuss safety measures with personnel at their lodging properties.

The Florida Keys website will have updates regarding the status of visitor facilities after the storm is no longer a threat to Florida.

