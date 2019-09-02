Walt Disney World to close ahead of Dorian's arrival

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Even Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck will be hunkering down ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Walt Disney World announced late Monday that its theme parks will be shutting down early Tuesday afternoon in order to keep guests safe.

The Magic Kingdom and Epcot will close at 3 p.m., while Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom will cease operations at 2 p.m.

Both of the resort's miniature golf courses will also close at 3 p.m, along with Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park.

Guests at the following resorts who are either currently visiting or have upcoming reservations will be relocated to other properties:

Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Copper Creek Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Treehouse Villas at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort

Villas at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort Bungalows at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort

Resort dining reservations will be honored until 5:30 p.m.

Walt Disney World has previously been shut down a reported seven prior times, the most recent being in 2017 due to Hurricane Irma.

