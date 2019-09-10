World Central Kitchen continues massive effort to feed Bahamian people in need

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Crews were hard at work Tuesday morning loading more than 100 tons of relief supplies onto a yacht in Fort Lauderdale that will be delivered to Freeport on Wednesday.

The mission is part of yet another round of aid that will delivered to Freeport thanks to celebrity chef Jose Andres and his team of volunteers at World Central Kitchen.

The yacht named Global pulled up to the dock near Port Everglades just before 8 a.m.

The ship just made its return trip from the Bahamas, where a team of volunteers have spent the past week cooking up tens of thousands of hot meals for those who are still struggling to get by after Hurricane Dorian.

Crews on Tuesday will be spending the day loading more than 100 pallets of food on board, in addition to another 45 to 50 pallets of water, before leaving Tuesday evening.

"Today, mega yacht Global just returned from Freeport, Bahamas, where we unloaded a couple hundred thousand pounds of food. And now we're going to load up and provision all that food once again, about 300,000 pounds of food," Global manager Tom McManus said.

"We're feeding tens of thousands of people daily," World Central Kitchen lead volunteer Tim Lambert said. "I don't have an accurate count, but I can just tell you our kitchens are really cranking over there. People are in really hard need of food and we're doing our best to feed."

Fort Lauderdale firefighters assisted the group in loading supplies onto the ship Tuesday.

Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly was told some members of the local police department will be out at the dock as well later Tuesday to lend a helping hand.

The group is hoping to have everything on board the ship by 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., so they can make it to Freeport by 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The group is prepared to continue their massive effort for the next several weeks or even months if necessary.

