Just when you thought summer came early ...

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - This isn't what those spring breakers who flocked to Fort Lauderdale thought they were getting.

After several excruciatingly warm winter days, temperatures dipped into the 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade counties Wednesday morning as a cold front moved into South Florida overnight. In the Florida Keys, temperatures dipped into the 60s.

It was 11 to 19 degrees colder than it was Tuesday morning.

High temperatures are expected to top out in the low 70s.

"That's 16 degrees colder than what we saw yesterday for an afternoon high," Local 10 News meteorologist Julie Durda said.

And it's more of the same Thursday, with a strong north breeze bringing below-average temperatures to South Florida before a weekend warmup.

