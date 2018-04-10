Multiple tornadoes spotted during stormy afternoon in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Multiple tornadoes were spotted near Fort Lauderdale as severe storms passed through Broward County on Tuesday afternoon.

One tornado could be seen touching land just north of Las Olas Boulevard and Broward Boulevard. The downtown tornado was spotted overhead just after 3:36 p.m.

Weather officials say another tornado touched down north of Fort Lauderdale, north of Interstate-595.

Sky 10 was above a home at 422 NW Seventh Terrace that had a tree fall down on its roof.

At least two Tornado Warnings were issued during the afternoon, with the last one expiring in the Dania Beach/Port Everglades area at 5 p.m.

Flights in and out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were delayed due to the weather. Flights were expected to be delayed up to one hour.

Along with heavy rains, the storms brought dime-sized hail through the area.

DOWNLOAD the Local 10 Weather App - iOS | Android

With the app, you will have the following data at your fingertips:

Interactive Live Radar for your exact address

Current conditions

Daypart forecast

10-day forecast

Live Local 10 news storm coverage

Severe Weather Alerts

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.