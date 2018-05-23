National Hurricane Center increases chance of development for system near Gulf

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center in Miami is giving a low pressure system moving into the Gulf of Mexico a 60 percent chance of tropical cyclone development within the next five days.

That means a subtropical or tropical depression could form this weekend over the eastern or central Gulf.

Regardless of development, the system is expected to bring plenty of rain to South Florida for the Memorial Day weekend.

"The strong surge of tropical moisture will really start to inundate South Florida by this weekend, meaning we will see heavy rain, gusty winds, tropical downpours -- a very similar situation to what we saw last weekend," Local 10 News meteorologist Julie Durda said.

