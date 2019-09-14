4 tropical threats line up in Atlantic, 1 in Gulf of Mexico

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The Tropical Depression centered east of the Bahamas is still struggling to organize as it slowly tracks offshore of Florida. Two other disturbances on the other side of the Atlantic will have to be watched.

The center of Tropical Disturbance #1 is trying to further organize well east of the Central Bahamas.

The center has been broad and ill-defined, but it is still forecast to develop today or tomorrow as it moves in the general direction of Central and North Florida.

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows that the worst weather is likely to stay offshore of the Florida coast, but it still could come close.

The redevelopment of the center farther east and the slow development of the system are good news for the Bahamas. There is a better chance the impacts will be less that originally feared in the northern islands so brutally hit by Hurricane Dorian.

The depression is forecast to intensify into a hurricane when it’s well offshore of the Carolinas early to mid next week.

On the other side of the Atlantic, there are two tropical disturbances to watch. Neither are well organized at the current time, but by early next week, the atmospheric pattern is forecast to be more conducive for development when they get closer to the eastern Caribbean islands.

The computer forecast models are all over the place on the future track next week since they are often poorly developed systems. Forecasts for disorganized or just-developing systems are always more likely to be readjusted once the circulation center develops.

