New Pacific storm forms, but no development expected in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Barbara has formed well off the coast of Mexico. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days, but move away from land. Next week, it may move in the general direction of Hawaii, but it is way too soon know more.

In the northwestern Caribbean there is a minor disturbance partially related to a tropical wave that tracked across the Atlantic. It’s expected to move into the western Gulf and die out.

Otherwise, there is no activity in the Atlantic of note. The main development area is covered with Saharan dust and unfavorable upper-level winds.

This is normally the slowest part of the Atlantic hurricane season, and so far the averages are holding.

