No development expected for area of disturbed weather

The dying cold front across north Florida and the northern Gulf of Mexico is generating a broad swath of thunderstorms.

The disturbed weather had a slight chance of developing into a tropical depression, but the upper-level winds are too unfavorable. No development is expected.

Otherwise, the models say that Saharan dust will continue to spread across the tropical Atlantic and the Caribbean, so no development is expected for the next five days, at least.

