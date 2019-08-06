No tropical development expected through weekend

No tropical development is expected through the weekend.

The tropical Atlantic is covered with a combination of Saharan dust and unfavorable upper-level winds. These conditions are expected to prevent any development of tropical systems into the weekend.

Looking at next week, the computer models indicate that the atmosphere will continue to be unfavorable, but sometimes a small window of opportunity develops that can't be detected this far in advance.

The upper-level system that has been pulling up tropical moisture and producing heavy rain over South Florida is moving out. Its effect should be over by Wednesday.



