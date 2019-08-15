The tropics in mid-August remain quiet, for now

Dust and dry air over the tropical Atlantic are keeping the tropical disturbances moving off Africa from developing in the eastern half of the ocean. Unfavorable upper-level winds over the Gulf, Florida, and the Caribbean are keeping things calm in the western half.

No significant change is expected into mid next week, so no tropical development is expected.

Later next week, the upper-level winds over the Gulf of Mexico may become somewhat more favorable. Some long-range models have shown some chance of a circulation developing, but others show nothing. We will have to keep an eye on developments.

Fifty years ago today, Tropical Storm Camille was upgraded to a hurricane. Hurricane Camille became the second landfalling Category 5 hurricane in the record book when it hit Mississippi 3 days later. Andrew became the third Cat 5 when it made landfall in South Dade in 1992.

This video is a rare satellite loop of the 3 days of Hurricane Camille – August 15, 16, and 17, 1969. We assembled it from still satellite pictures from NASA. As you look at how crude it is compared to the images we have today, remember that that was the same year that NASA sent men to the moon and brought them back.

