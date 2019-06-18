The tropics remain quiet for now

The tropics remain quiet… and are expected to stay that way through this week… at least.

South Florida continues to be drenched by a combination of tropical moisture from the south and weak weather disturbances moving by to the north. It’s a typical June scenario. Slightly drier air will move in late in the week, which should take the edge off the extra-heavy rain.

The far tropical Atlantic is covered in Saharan dust, which is not unusual this time of year. It shows up well on the True Color satellite picture from the College of DuPage in Illinois.

Keep hurricane preparation in mind. It’s a great time to get your basic supplies.

