Disturbance approaching South Florida becomes depression

The tropical disturbance that is approaching South Florida has become a tropical depression. At 5 p.m. Monday, the depression it was situated 120 miles southeast of West Palm Beach with winds at 30 miles per hour.

Despite the designation, it is not likely to get very strong and the weather forecast doesn't change. The possibility of heavy downpours with gusty winds over the peninsula will increase Monday night and Tuesday.

The disturbance in the Bahamas is the north end of a tropical wave that we tracked all the way across the Atlantic Ocean. Mostly, it’s just a moisture surge that will move over the Florida Peninsula late Monday and Tuesday, but it is acquiring the spin necessary for it to be designated a tropical depression. Separately, a cold front will push into north Florida by midweek.

Sometimes, ahead of a cold front, there is a pocket of upper-level winds that are favorable for a tropical system to organize. That appears to be the case with this system. The window of favorability is short, but the disturbance seems to be taking advantage of it.

The combination of the tropical disturbance or depression and the front will make gusty thunderstorms more likely over the central and southern peninsula and/or coastal waters, especially Monday night and Tuesday. By late week, the tropical system will be absorbed into the front and together they will move out to sea.

In the meantime, the chance of storms will be higher than it has been recently on the east coast of the state.

Elsewhere in the tropics, due to dusty air, no tropical development is expected this week.

