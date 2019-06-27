Tropical Storm Alvin forms, but no threat to land

MIAMI - The same high-pressure and Saharan dust that has been making it so hot in South Florida, is also unfavorable for any tropical development. While the local weather pattern will finally change to something more like normal for the end of June, the rest of the tropics are expected to remain unfavorable for development into at least early July.

CLICK HERE to have the Bryan Norcross Talks Tropics newsletter delivered to your inbox.

The Eastern Pacific is finally showing signs of life. It’s been unusually quiet up until now, but a tiny storm, Tropical Storm Alvin, has developed well offshore of the Mexican coast. It is forecast to move out into the open ocean.

Enjoy the better chance of rain and more clouds!



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.