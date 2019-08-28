Odds of Tropical Storm Dorian hitting southeast coast as hurricane increasing

The odds of a strong hurricane hitting the southeast coast, including Florida, Georgia and possibly the Carolinas, are increasing. Tropical Storm Dorian will impact Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today.

Tropical Storm Dorian is slowly intensifying as the center of the storm closes in on the Virgin Islands and eastern Puerto Rico. The effects in the Dominican Republic will more likely come late Wednesday into Thursday as the storm slides by to the north.

PUERTO RICO AND THE SURROUNDING ISLANDS: The weather will continue to deteriorate in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands through the day with the strongest winds and rain arriving during the midday hours and continuing Wednesday night. Dorian is so small in diameter that only part of these islands will get the worst of it, and a slight jog in the track will make a lot of difference.

The highest winds with Dorian are expected to be near or approaching hurricane strength, especially at higher elevations today.

The center of Dorian and the worst weather will be past the islands Thursday, brushing the Dominican Republic as the storm heads toward the Bahamas.

FLORIDA AND THE SOUTHEAST U.S.: Dorian is expected to strengthen -- perhaps quite significantly -- as it tracks parallel but offshore of the Bahama islands. There is no obvious reason why it wouldn't strengthen steadily. Now that it appears the circulation will miss the highest elevations of Puerto Rico, Dorian is expected to arrive north of the islands intact.

A blocking high-pressure system is expected to deflect Dorian toward Florida, but there is some uncertainty if the block will remain in place, forcing the strong hurricane all the way to the state. If the western nose of the high weakens, as some computer forecast models suggest, Dorian may turn north and Georgia or the Carolinas could be affected. The other possibility is that the eventual turn to the north happens after Dorian makes landfall in Florida.

The track differences are related to how fast the storm moves. If it gets to the coast while the blocking high is still strong, it will make landfall in Florida. If it's a little slower, and the nose of the high weakens, it will turn north.

The National Hurricane Center cone covers a good part of the Florida and Georgia coast, but the uncertainties here are greater than normal, so the cone should be considered wider than the graphic shows.

Similarly, the various computer model forecasts for the intensity of the storm when it reaches the vicinity of the coast vary tremendously. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a Category 2 hurricane, but given the greater-than-normal uncertainty, a significantly stronger storm is possible, as some models indicate. A weaker storm is possible as well, though that seems less likely.

Hopefully the forecasts will settle down Thursday, after Dorian is past the islands. The odds of a direct impact in South Florida are significantly reduced, but until Dorian is in the Atlantic Ocean and the forecasts become more confident in the forecasts, we will continue to be vigilant.

Here are the key messages about Dorian from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today, and are possible in portions of the Dominican Republic tonight and Thursday. Hurricane conditions are possible in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands today. Heavy rainfall over portions of Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands could produce flash flooding during the next couple of days. Heavy rains are expected to occur over portions of the Bahamas and Florida later this week and into early next week. The threat of tropical storm or hurricane conditions, along with storm surge, in the northwestern Bahamas and along portions of the Florida east coast have increased. Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of Dorian and ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place. Uncertainty in the intensity forecast late this week remains higher than usual due to a large spread in the model guidance.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Erin has formed off the coast of North Carolina. It is forecast to track north well offshore of the East Coast, but may impact Atlantic Canada late in the week.

Otherwise, some tropical waves are expected to move off the coast of Africa that may eventually have to be watched, but nothing else threatening is expected to develop in the tropics through the weekend.

