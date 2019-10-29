Tropics quiet; high pressure continues to keep things warm in South Florida

Warmer weather will continue as long as a blocking high pressure system sits over South Florida and the Bahamas However some jet stream pattern change by the end of next week may start to nudge it away.

There is disturbed weather in the Gulf, but no development is expected. The high-pressure system that has been blocking cold fronts so far this fall is forecast to stay in control of South Florida’s weather for at least another week.

The Tropical Disturbance in the northern Gulf of Mexico is moving toward the northern Gulf coast as a moisture surge. In the southern Gulf, an upper-level low-pressure system has been causing heavy rain, but it is weakening.

Both systems are forecast to be absorbed into another strong cold front that will move off Texas into the Gulf tomorrow.

This cold front will not make it to South Florida. A blocking high pressure over Florida and the Bahamas, which has been holding the warm, humid air in place, is forecast to stay in control into next week.

By the end of next week, there are indications that the jet stream pattern across the northern U.S. might begin to change. This might open the door to a push from the jet stream to dislodge the high-pressure system. It’s too early to know for sure.

CLICK HERE to have the Bryan Norcross Talks Tropics newsletter delivered to your inbox.

In the North Atlantic, a giant non-tropical storm is sitting and spinning over warmish water. Thunderstorms near the center indicate that it could become tropical enough in its structure and characteristics to get a name — which would be Rebekah. Sometimes these huge, stationary winter-time storms can form a separate system that resembles a tropical storm. In any case, it appears its window will close by the end of the week, and it will not threaten land.

Elsewhere, nothing is brewing.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.