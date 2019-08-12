Tropics remain quiet with no development expected this week

A dense cloud of dusty dry air is spreading across the tropical Atlantic. This along with unfavorable upper winds over much of the area will prevent development of the tropical disturbances that are moving off of Africa through this week, at least.

On average, tropical activity ramps up significantly beginning on about August 15th – which is this Thursday. About 90% of strong hurricanes – Cat 3 and above – form between August 15th and October 15th.

Fifty years ago in 1969, the hurricane season started late, and ended up being quite busy with 12 hurricanes. The most important storm of that year was Category 5 Hurricane Camille that hit southern Mississippi on the night of August 17th. The last hurricane that year formed in late November.

There is no indication that 2019 will be like 1969, but it’s a good reminder that we have to be vigilant for the next two months, at least.

