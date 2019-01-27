Severe storms possible for South Florida on Sunday

MIAMI - The disturbance that brought a soaker of a Saturday will still be in the area for Sunday. This means the rain chance will still be quite high for the day, and even severe storms will be possible by evening. Many of us are likely to see rain at some point… BUT… it may not rain all day.

Here’s the breakdown:

Sunday Morning : Pockets of rain. It will come and go. We may sneak in some dry time for the Miami Marathon, especially for the later part of the race. Rain chance: 70%

Sunday Afternoon : The latest indications are the heaviest rain may want to hang to our north for Sunday afternoon. While we will still likely have patches of showers, the likelihood of widespread/all-day rain is looking lower than what we had Saturday. Rain chance: 50%

Sunday Evening : A heavy line of rain is very likely to come through Sunday evening or Sunday night as a cold front passes by. This will bring not only the most-widespread rain of the day, but also our most-likely time for Severe Weather. Tornado warnings will be possible, so have a way to get warnings.

The Local10 Weather App has severe weather notifications, and also a great radar program. It will help guide your day and alert you of severe storms. Rain chance: 90%

The system passes by early Monday morning, so we will be back to drier (but still cool) weather by Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.