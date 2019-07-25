Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern Miami-Dade, southern Broward

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Miami-Dade County and southern Broward County until 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Miami said the warning is in effect until 3 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm was located over West Park or Miami Gardens and was moving southeast at 10 mph.

Locations impacted include Miami, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar and Davie.

