Significant weather advisories issued in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Significant weather advisories were issued Tuesday afternoon for south central Miami-Dade County and northern Miami-Dade County.

The advisory for north Miami-Dade is in effect until 1:45 p.m. while the other advisory is in effect until 2 p.m.

Shortly after 1 p.m., National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms alone a line extending from Princeton to 9 miles south of Florida City.

The storms were moving south at 10 mph.

Winds in excess of 45 mph and funnel clouds are possible with these storms.

Impacted locations include: Homestead, Homestead Miami Speedway, The Redland, Florida City, Homestead Base, Naranja, Princeton, Leisure City and Homestead Bayfront Park.

Meteorologists were also tracking a strong thunderstorm over Miami International Airport or near South Miami. Forecasters said the storm was nearly stationary.

Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph are possible with this storm.

Impactated locations include: Miami, Hialeah, Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, Doral, Hialeah Gardens, Miami Springs, Sweetwater, West Miami, Medley, Westchester, Gladeview, Glenvar Heights, Fountainbleau, University of Miami, Coconut Grove, Coral Terrace, West Little River and Olympia Heights.

According to Local 10 News meteorologist Luke Dorris, it has certainly been a soggy few days, with some locations in South Florida seeing over 5 inches of rain in just the past two days.

Dorris said Tuesday afternoon will see scattered to widespread rain. The rain could be quite heavy at times, and lightning is still a threat, but the threat for severe weather is lower than yesterday.

Showers could linger well into the evening.

According to Dorris, the clouds will keep us a bit cooler than the past few days, with highs in the upper 80s and light east winds.

