Storm system could hit South Florida late next week into Memorial Day weekend

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - We're keeping an eye on the tropics for late next week into the Memorial Day weekend. The computer models are showing the possibility of a system developing to our south, and then being pulled north over or in the vicinity of Florida.

The weather pattern does not appear conducive to a well-developed low-pressure system forming, but no matter what develops, a surge of moisture out of the Caribbean appears likely to produce tropical downpours over South Florida about a week from now.

No system exists at the current time, but the type of system the models are showing is fairly common for late May. There is general low pressure deep in the Caribbean, and a big dip in the jet stream is expected to form over the Gulf of Mexico, which may tap into that disturbance.

There is a slight chance of an organized system at this point and a better chance of another round of heavy rain around next weekend. It's too early to know more. Stay tuned.

