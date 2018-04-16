Strong storms bring rain, tornado warnings to parts of South Florida

MIAMI - Strong to severe storms are expected to sweep through South Florida Sunday evening, bringing heavy rains, winds of up to 60 mph, frequent lightning and possibly tornadoes.

A tornado warning was issued for Plantation Key in the Florida Keys that was in effect until 9:30 p.m.

A thunderstorm warning was issued for Palm Beach County that has since expired.

A cold front moving into the South Florida area is expected to cause the storms. Ahead of the severe weather, the region saw scattered showers and thunderstorms late Sunday morning and early afternoon.

As of 6:30 p.m., the National Weather Service was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Palmdale in Glades County to near Golden Gate Estates in Naples.

The National Weather Service also said hail the size of nickles and isolated waterspouts are also possible for most of South Florida.

NWS said waves will build to as high as eight feet Sunday afternoon throughout most of South Florida's Atlantic Coast. The gusty winds will create a high risk of rip currents.

