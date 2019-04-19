Strong storms eyeing South Florida this evening

MIAMI - South Florida should prepare for possible severe weather heading into the holiday weekend.

What we call a “squall line,” a solid line of heavy rain and thunderstorms, will march across the Gulf of Mexico today and eventually arrive in South Florida tonight. It will bring with it the risk for damaging winds, frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and even a brief isolated tornado with the strongest cells.

Despite stormy weather expected tonight, it won’t be an all-day washout. Here is the how your Friday rain chances play out:

THROUGH 6 PM: Only spotty or occasional showers. Rain chance 30%.

7-11 PM: Squall line approaches, strong storms possible. Rain chance 70%

MIDNIGHT – 2 AM: Storms still possible, but less widespread. Rain chance 50%

Here’s the good news… absolutely gorgeous weather arrives for the weekend. Lots of sunshine, lower humidity, and cool nights. Some locations away from the beaches could see temperatures in the 50s Sunday morning!

