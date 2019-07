MIAMI - Along with talking about the surprising Hurricane Barry on "The Bryan Norcross Podcast," Bryan and Luke discuss the continued impact of Apollo 11 with "Shoot for the Moon" author James Donovan on the anniversary of the historic moon landing.

