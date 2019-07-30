Tropical disturbance in Caribbean remains disorganized, new wave worth watching

The Caribbean tropical disturbance is on track to push moisture into South Florida on Friday. It will combine with a weak cold front to set up a rainy weather pattern over the Florida peninsula. The upper-level winds are expected to be generally unfavorable for the system to organize into a tropical depression, but there may be a small window of opportunity when it is near Florida or the Bahamas. In any case, there doesn’t appear to be any risk of it getting very strong.

A well-organized tropical wave has moved off of Africa. It will have to be watched for possible development over the weekend or early next week as it approaches the eastern Caribbean islands.

Otherwise, no tropical development is expected in the Atlantic through this week.

In the Pacific, Hurricane Erick and Tropical Storm Flossie are heading in the general direction of Hawaii. Erick is likely to pass south of the islands on Friday spreading moisture over the island chain. Flossie is expected to become a strong hurricane before it weakens significantly before it approaches the islands next week.

