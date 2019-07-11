Tropical Storm Barry develops in Gulf of Mexico

MIAMI - The disturbance we have been tracking in the northern Gulf has officially become Tropical Storm Barry.

Otherwise there is nothing of immediate concern in the tropics.

The National Hurricane Center forecast shows the tropical storm continuing west for a bit and then turning toward land. While it does that, it is expected to drag a tremendous amount of moisture into southern Louisiana. A major flood threat will continue into next week. Flooding from heavy rain and overtopping of some levees are real possibilities.

Since the storm is currently drifting west parallel to the coastline, the slightest change in angle can make a dramatic difference in where the center of Barry comes ashore, which in turn, changes where the strongest winds hit, and the worst storm surge is pushed over the coast. For this reason, all of coastal Louisiana and inland including the New Orleans area are on alert.

In any case, extreme rainfall over-saturated ground and rivers already running very high will likely be the greatest threat.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there is a strong tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic – not far from Africa. It is plowing into dry air at this point, however, so it is not able to develop. No tropical development is expected for at least the next five days.

