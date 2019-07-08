Tropical system expected to slowly develop midweek in northern Gulf of Mexico

MIAMI - It's likely a tropical system will slowly develop in the northern Gulf of Mexico midweek. The entire northern Gulf Coast should remain aware of the latest forecasts, otherwise the Atlantic is quiet.

A broad area of low pressure will drop into the northern Gulf of Mexico over the next couple days.

Atmospheric conditions are favorable for it to acquire a circulation and develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm.

The current computer forecasts generally show it moving west over the very warm northern Gulf water and gaining strength, but the forecasts have been inconsistent. The longer it remains over the water, the stronger it could become.

Everyone along the coast from the Florida Panhandle to Texas should be aware of the possibility of a strengthening storm late week.

Elsewhere, the Atlantic is expected to remain quiet this week.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.