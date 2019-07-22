WATCH VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted over West Kendall

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A funnel cloud was spotted by a driver in West Kendall near Tamiami Airport on Monday.

Manny Garcia was headed west when he saw the small funnel drop down from storm clouds in the area. The funnel cloud did not appear to touch land and become a tornado.

The Local 10 Weather Authority radar showed a strong cell of storms moving into Kendall and then growing in strength.

The storms are unrelated to the tropical disturbance that will likely bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Florida beginning Monday evening.

