Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency as Hurricane Dorian gains strength

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Wednesday for all counties in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

The decision by DeSantis comes as Florida appears to be directly in the path of the storm, which is forecast to make landfall as a Category 2 or Category 3 hurricane.

"It's important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely," said DeSantis. "Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster. I will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian closely with emergency management officials. The state stands ready to support all counties along the coast as they prepare."

Dorian officially strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., sustained winds from Hurricane Dorian reached 80 mph.

As its current pace, Dorian is forecast to begin impacting South Florida as soon as this weekend.

Residents inside the forecast cone should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place and not focus on the exact forecast track of Dorian's center.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.