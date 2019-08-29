Gov. Ron DeSantis provides update on Hurricane Dorian

MIAMI - Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update on Hurricane Dorian during a visit to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The governor is expected to speak with the media at 10:30 a.m.

As of the latest advisory, all of Florida's peninsula remains in the forecast cone.

Local 10 hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross said all of Florida should prepare for Dorian as it is likely to impact the state, although where is impossible to know at this time.



