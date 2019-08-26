Puerto Ricans stock up on supplies as Tropical Storm Dorian moves toward island

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico. - People in Puerto Rico were stocking up on water and other supplies Monday as they prepare for Tropical Storm Dorian to potentially hit the island.

"Just to have enough water and canned food," Taraneh Verdaman told Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood outside a Costco in San Juan.

Other big box stores were also packed Monday with long lines just to get the basics.

With the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria approaching, which killed an estimated 3,000 people and left homes battered and so many people without power even months after the storm, many Puerto Ricans said they don't want to take any chances.

"It's just very upsetting. I think it just changes your perspective on how vulnerable you are," Verdaman said.

To the south and east in Barbados, Tropical Storm Dorian is encroaching and people in cars are filling up their tanks, as gas station lines extend down the street.

In South Florida, first responders are gearing up, as well.

Urban Search and Rescue Florida Task Force 2 -- a team made up of firefighters from different fire departments -- has been activated.

Right now, two of its three teams are on alert.

They've gathered medical supplies and tents to be self-sufficient if they need to help others.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.