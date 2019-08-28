South Floridians prepare for Hurricane Dorian

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - South Floridians are beginning to prepare for Hurricane Dorian possibly making landfall in South Florida.

For the most part, people who spoke with Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol at various stores said they're feeling relatively confident that we're going to miss the worst of the storm, but they're still preparing, just in case.

Publix customers in Miami Shores were stocking up on water and other non-perishables just in case Hurricane Dorian turns toward South Florida.

"Even though I live in a good, sound building, you have to have supplies," Ron Jevro said.

"I already have flashlights, batteries and everything, and all my chargeable batteries," another customer, Tyler Moore, said. "I'm just getting extra water just in case."

While the Publix was pretty well-stocked with water stacked right at the front doors and things appeared to be running pretty smoothly, the Costco over in Miami Lakes was a bit more hectic with lines wrapping around the store as people scrambled for water.

Apparently, it was a similar scene over at another Costco in Pembroke Pines.

"As soon as I get it in, it's going out just as quick," Costco manager Alan Pack said. "I don't know how fast they're getting the word out, but as soon as I have a truck that backs up, I have a line forming for that water."

Right now, stores are doing the best they can to stay ahead of the rush, but we recommend doing your shopping early, just in case they eventually run out.

After all, you can never be too prepared.

