Tourists, residents in Puerto Rico experience calm before Tropical Storm Dorian

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - It was the calm before Tropical Storm Dorian Tuesday in Puerto Rico as few tourists were on the beach while some said they already had plans to leave.

"I'm getting a lot of calls and text messages from home, so I think they're more concerned than we are right now," one woman said.

One hotel worker in San Juan told Local 10 News that Hurricane Maria left its mark on the island and he knows to prepare.

He said he's getting fuel ready for the building's generator in case they lose power.

"If something happens, we're ready," he said.

Down the road at a gas station there were no lines yet Tuesday morning, and an employee said they had plenty of fuel.

But it was busier than usual at a local grocery store as residents stocked up on water and other essentials.

"We're ready. Thankfully, we learned a lot from Maria," one customer said.

In the historic la Perla neighborhood, where some residents said aid after Maria was slow to arrive, they're doing what they can to shore things up for themselves.

