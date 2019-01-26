Wet weekend will bring much needed rain to South Florida

MIAMI - The last weekend of January is set to end on a cool, wet note. While the rain could throw more than a wrinkle in outdoor plans, including the Miami Marathon set to take place Sunday, it brings needed relief to South Florida.

As the dry season has unfolded, the region has fallen behind on rain. In fact, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entire area of Broward and Miami-Dade counties -- the Florida Keys included -- in moderate drought.

Since the start of the year, Miami has measured just over .40" of rain and Fort Lauderdale more than .50"— putting deficits since Jan. 1 at nearly 1 to 2 inches.

There have been several cold fronts marching across south Florida. Those fronts have brought chilly air, but they have not been prolific rainmakers. Local 10 meteorologists describe this weekend’s weather setup as more complex with a stalled frontal boundary and a disturbance playing a role in destabilizing the atmosphere and potentially producing rain that is more substantial.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Rob Molleda says, "It's pretty unusual. I would say maybe on average we get a couple of events a year where we get some type of overrunning rain in the winter. This particular system is perhaps a bit stronger than the average. With most overrunning events we typically won't get more than about a half-inch of rain, but with this one it looks like we'll be well over an inch in most areas."

Local 10 meteorologists say South Florida can expect scattered showers Saturday and more widespread rain Sunday. Forecast guidance suggests the region will get two to three inches of rain through Monday morning. Locally higher amounts are possible. That would be enough to wipe out rain deficits.

